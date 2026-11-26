MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the UAE in 2026 is likely to remain at last year’s level amid the situation in the Persian Gulf and the market-cleansing process, Chairman of the Russian-Arab Business Council Sergey Gorkov told TASS.

"Trade turnover between Russia and the UAE surpassed $14 bln in 2025. To compare, it amounted to around $6 bln in 2019. However, since the beginning of 2022, we have seen a major surge in the interest from Russian businesses in this region. Egypt had long held the top spot, but the UAE overtook it after 2022. As for this year, I expect trade turnover to likely remain at its current level," he said.

There has been a certain decline in the activity of Russian businesses in the region recently, with objective reasons for this in place, Gorkov added. "First of all, the situation in the Persian Gulf has made logistics more complicated, which has been a factor in the reduction of business activity. On the other hand, a natural market cleansing process is taking place. In previous years, there was a certain amount of hype, in the sense that many businesses tried to enter the region without having a clear strategy, a proper understanding of their products, and so on. That hype is now subsiding. However, as far as Russia is concerned, there are some genuinely successful examples, particularly in the food and clothing sectors. A number of companies have truly found their niche and are developing successfully in the region," he explained.