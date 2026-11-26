MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8% in the first nine months of 2026, with the mechanical engineering industry serving as a driving force, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting.

"Today, an important issue on the agenda of the government meeting is budget execution in the first nine months of this year. Gross domestic product grew by 0.8% over the reporting period," he said.

"The mechanical engineering industry remains one of the driving forces," the prime minister added.

"Despite various challenges, we are moving forward while maintaining our policy focus on strengthening high-tech industries that generate substantial added value," Mishustin also noted.