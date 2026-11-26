DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Russia and Tajikistan are expanding cooperation in light industry, with a major $150 mln project currently underway, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the third International Mining and Metallurgical Forum in Dushanbe.

"Our cooperation in light industry is developing, with our companies implementing major investment projects. There is a major light industry project worth a total of $150 mln. We are now moving toward more advanced cotton processing, and this amount will most likely increase," the minister said. According to him, nearly $50 mln has already been invested, representing "more than 2,000 permanent jobs that are not just associated with seasonal harvesting or planting." "We hope that this project will continue to develop, with new workshops and production facilities to be commissioned this year, next year, and in 2028. There is a fairly detailed and comprehensive roadmap for expanding production," Alikhanov explained.

In May 2026, the lower house of Tajikistan’s parliament approved an investment agreement signed by the republic’s government and Russia’s BTK Group, providing for the establishment of a facility to process cotton fiber into finished products. The document envisages a 10-year project implementation period, under which the Tajik authorities undertake to allocate at least 15,000 hectares of land for cotton cultivation, along with the necessary infrastructure, to the consortium members.

Russia has maintained a leading position in terms of direct investment in the republic’s economy for several years (ranking third behind China and the United States in 2025). According to the Russian Trade Mission in Tajikistan, total Russian investment in the republic’s economy has exceeded $1.6 bln. These funds have primarily been channeled into the energy sector, mining, construction materials production, agriculture, construction, telecommunications, and light industry. In addition, more than 300 companies with Russian capital operate in the republic, including subsidiaries of Gazprom and MegaFon, among others.