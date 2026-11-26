DOHA, November 27. /TASS/. One person was killed and several others were injured in an attack on an oil refinery in the Saudi city of Jizan, which partially halted operations of the facility, the kingdom’s Energy Ministry said.

"The Jizan refinery came under <…> a hostile projectile strike, resulting in a fire that has been extinguished and the temporary suspension of some operations," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

According to the ministry’s preliminary data, a Nepalese citizen working at the refinery was killed in the attack. Several others sustained injuries of varying degrees and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said on Thursday that an oil refinery in the Saudi city of Jizan came under attack by Houthis from Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement. He warned that attacks on civilians and civilian facilities will prompt a decisive military response.