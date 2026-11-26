TEHRAN, November 26. /TASS/. Kuwait's accusations of an Iranian attack on one of the emirate's vital facilities are untrue and serve as a cover for attempts by Israel and the United States to increase instability in the region, said Army Representative of the Islamic Republic Abolfazl Shekarchi.

"Given the history of hostile actions and the role of the Zionist regime and the US forces, these accusations are regarded as a cover for continuing their atrocities and attempts to exacerbate instability in the region," the Iranian state television and radio company quoted him as saying.

Shekarchi strongly denied the statements made by the Kuwaiti army, adding that the Iranian army had not carried out any military or offensive operations in the region.

Earlier, the emirate’s Defense Ministry reported "Iranian aggression," as a result of which "one of the important facilities was attacked" and four people were injured, including two Italians. A representative of the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry added that Iran’s strike also caused material damage.