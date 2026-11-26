TUNIS, November 26. /TASS/. Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi called for an investigation into the attack on the port of Benghazi and for those responsible to be identified, the council’s press service said following his meeting with Russian Ambassador Aydar Aganin in Tripoli.

Al-Menfi stressed the need to prevent similar incidents and avoid further escalation. The sides also discussed the latest political developments in Libya.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi. Deputy Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa al-Koni, condemned Ukraine’s admission of responsibility for the assault, equating it to a declaration of war against Libya.