KRASNODAR, November 26. /TASS/. Fires broke out at an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region following a drone attack, with oil storage tanks damaged, and a spill reported, Slavyansk ECO LLC said on its Max channel.

The regional crisis center reported earlier on Thursday that four civilians were injured in a drone attack in the Slavyansky District of the Krasnodar Region.

"As a result of the drone attack, an atmospheric crude oil distillation unit sustained significant damage, storage facilities for heavy petroleum products were destroyed, the pipeline for heavy petroleum products and gasoline fractions was damaged, and crude oil storage tanks and associated pipelines sustained punctures. Major fires broke out at the damaged facilities. Moreover, damage to oil storage tanks led to a spill," the report said.

Work is underway to address the aftermath of the incident and stabilize the situation at the site, the company said, adding that a more detailed assessment of the damage will follow.

Production activities at the facility were suspended following an attack in September. Work was underway at the site to restore infrastructure.