MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is trying to derail negotiations on Ukraine and provoke a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO countries through terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that the UK has publicly admitted that it is picking targets for Ukraine to hit inside Russia.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the official spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

Negotiations on Ukraine

Zelensky is trying to disrupt negotiations on Ukraine and provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO countries through terrorist attacks: "With his reckless actions, the head of the Kiev junta is deliberately trying to provoke a direct spat between Russia and NATO countries to spiral the conflict and completely derail the negotiation process aimed at resolving it.

"The fates of millions of people, particularly in Western Europe, which has become Ukraine’s main donor, certainly do not concern Zelensky."

All the talk among Europeans about their supposed readiness to negotiate as part of the Ukrainian settlement process is merely a facade concealing the EU’s ongoing "aggressive stance towards Russia": "Another gathering of the willing has clearly demonstrated that the participants in this format have not the slightest interest in a peaceful settlement. They remain intent on prolonging the conflict to continue and profit from this project aimed at destroying Ukrainian citizens -- a project that generates quite a good income."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul should remember that confrontation with Russia hasn't ended well for Germany in the past. The security architecture in Europe requires taking Moscow’s interests into account: "I recommend that the German minister open his history book, the part about German history. I have already urged the staff of the German embassy in Moscow to leaf through this literature. If the German diplomats read them, these books I'm talking about, they would know that periods of prosperity in their country’s history strangely coincide with periods of normalization of relations with Russia, while confrontation with our country has always turned into a disaster for Germany and its people. At the same time, our country has never initiated this confrontation."

London’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict

The United Kingdom has publicly admitted that it is picking and choosing targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ terrorist strikes against Russia: "London's reasoning about the possible use of drones against the so-called, as they said, legitimate military targets deep in Russian territory is nothing more than a public recognition that the list of such targets is determined by the British and then transmitted to the terrorists in Kiev as instructions. Accordingly, money is allocated for this.

"The British plans are obvious: pumping the terrorist regime with weapons in the hope that in this way they will be able to inflict maximum damage on our country, as they say, a strategic defeat. We also remember the advice given to Kiev by former British Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson to refuse to negotiate with Russia. He persuaded them to refuse, not to sign the Istanbul agreements, and to continue military operations. Recently, by the way, he again made a controversial statement, proposing to send European troops to Ukraine."

West using Ukraine for own purposes

Western countries have long viewed Ukraine as a testing ground for modern weapons. Even Adolf Hitler would have envied their logic: "It’s obvious that Western countries have long viewed Ukraine as a testing ground for modern weapons and the application of new combat strategies -- they themselves talk about it, but to flaunt it like that be so happy about it, to admit it in such detail -- that might be something we haven't quite seen before. I think even Hitler would have envied such logic."

Sanctions and restrictions

The inclusion of the top management of Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation Rossotrudnichestvo in Kiev’s sanctions list for purely humanitarian activities only confirms the effectiveness of the Russian agency’s work: "It is telling that the government itself cites the purely humanitarian nature of the individuals’ activities as the reason for them being put on the list. We see such actions as clear recognition of the effectiveness of our colleagues’ work."

The cynical refusal of the Canadian authorities to issue visas to Russian Paralympic skiers to participate in international competitions despite official approval is a national disgrace, an outrage, and a manifestation of neo-Nazism: "This is a disgrace for Canada. This is an incredible outrage -- what they did. This is neo-Nazism, pure and simple."

Denmark’s proposal for EU countries to introduce visa restrictions for Russians is an example of rampant Russophobia, but despite this, Russia will not close itself off: "We view all of this as a manifestation of rampant Russophobia, elevated to the level of neo-Nazism." Moscow considers the closing of the borders with Russia by the Baltic states to be openly hostile and reserves the right to take retaliatory measures. "These are openly hostile actions by the Baltic states," she stated. "Russia reserves the right to take a set of retaliatory political and diplomatic measures to protect the nation."

UNESCO’s position on journalists:

UNESCO’s report on the safety of journalists "isn't worth the paper it's printed on": "Without an unbiased recording, without condemnation of all murders of media workers, without any distinctions, the report of this specialized agency of the UN system and the most authoritative review of the situation in this area effectively turns into a source of unreliable information. We have saying about useless leaflets like this: it's not worth the paper it's printed on."

The report again "ignored the killings of a number of Russian journalists and military officers by the Kiev regime.

"The fact that several people killed by Ukrainian militants are still mentioned in the document and that it includes a link to information officially transmitted by the Russian side about all such deaths is, of course, an achievement. But this does not alleviate the problem."

Russia has provided UNESCO with information about crimes against its journalists not mentioned in the organization's reports: "We have sent all information about these crimes to UNESCO. If something wasn't received, we’ll send it again. Russia, unlike Western states and the secretariat filled with their representatives, is ready not just in words, but in actions, to fight impunity in this area and to protect the safety of journalists, regardless of their nationality or beliefs.

The militarization of Japan

The attempts by Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to justify plans for accelerated military construction by citing alleged threats from Russia, China, and North Korea are unacceptable and unfounded: "We consider such statements by a high-ranking Japanese politician to be completely unfounded and inappropriate. It is quite obvious to us that the current Japanese leadership, simply using various contrived pretexts, is persistently following the path of remilitarization of its country."

Drawing Moldova into the Ukrainian conflict

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is preparing the country to become a logistics hub for supplying the Kiev regime: "In Moldova itself, it is noted that such initiatives are directly aimed at undermining the republic’s security. Its residents have already realized what all these Sandu and her associates are actually preparing their country for. To become a logistical hub, a production hub stripped of its sovereignty, for supplying the Kiev regime."