PRAGUE, November 26. /TASS/. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has questioned further funding for Ukraine, as he doesn't see a light at the end of the spending tunnel.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels ahead of an extraordinary EU summit, Babis said Ukraine had received about 520 billion euros since the start of the war, with another 90 billion euros in aid planned for 2026 and 2027. Against the backdrop of Vladimir Zelensky’s demands for an additional 70 billion euros for Ukraine, Babis said Prague saw no point in providing the funds unless the Kiev authorities could explain what they were intended for.

"I want to ask: what is the purpose? Are we going to pay Ukraine 135 billion euros every year, and for how long? How many years? Ten, twenty, thirty? Or what is the strategy?" the Idnes news portal quoted Babis as saying.

At the Brussels summit, EU leaders are engaged in heated discussions over the parameters of the bloc’s budget plan for 2028-2034. Donor countries are calling for cuts, while beneficiary countries are seeking to expand the budget. The draft seven-year budget allocates 100 billion euros for Ukraine.