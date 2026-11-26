ASTRAKHAN, November 26. /TASS/. An agreement on petroleum coke supplies from Russia to Iran was signed at the 4th International Forum "North-South International Transport Corridor: New Horizons." Russia has become the sole supplier of petroleum coke to Iran, Dmitry Dubovik, the forum’s founder and CEO of KMIK North-South, told TASS.

The agreement on petroleum coke supplies to Iran was signed between KMIK North-South and Agrochemexport JSC at the 4th International Forum "North-South International Transport Corridor: New Horizons."

"Russia has now become the only stable and reliable supplier of petroleum coke to Iran. Under the agreement signed, we will supply them with this product. Deliveries are already underway, and we are increasing supply volumes [under the agreement]," Dubovik said. "Iran previously sourced virtually 100% of its petroleum coke from Australia, but those supplies have now come to a complete halt. Today, Russia is the only country capable of supplying the volumes of petroleum coke needed by Iran’s metallurgical industry, both ferrous and non-ferrous.".