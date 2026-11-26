BEIJING, November 26. /TASS/. The European Union's restrictive measures on imported hybrid vehicles have no future, Official Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce He Yadong said.

"I would like to emphasize that protectionism has no future, while openness and cooperation are the only right path," he said at a briefing, commenting on the EU's plans to introduce restrictions on hybrid car imports.

Beijing and Brussels had held negotiations on this issue and reached a mutual understanding, the spokesperson recalled. "I hope the European side will earnestly follow the consensus reached during the consultations between China and the European Union and conduct a fair probe in strict accordance with World Trade Organization rules," the spokesperson said. "China will closely follow the subsequent investigation conducted by the EU and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its industries," he added.

On November 24, the European Commission announced a preliminary decision to impose restrictions on imported hybrid vehicles. The EU plans to introduce these provisional safeguard measures since December 1.