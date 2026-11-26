DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Russia intends to provide low-interest loans to support companies that wish to establish production facilities at the joint Tajik-Russian industrial park in Dushanbe, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"Starting next year, we plan to introduce <…> a mechanism for preferential financing and low-interest lending for Russian companies that intend to establish production facilities on the territory of industrial parks located in our partner countries. The park in Dushanbe is one of such facilities that will be supported through this new preferential funding mechanism for our investors," he told reporters.

The management company for the technopark has already been selected, the minister said. "These are our colleagues from the Republic of Bashkortostan. They are actively developing infrastructure within their own region, and rank among the leading constituent entities of the Russian Federation in terms of industrial production growth. That is why we entrusted the management of the industrial park in Dushanbe to this management company from Bashkiria," he said, adding that "the actual construction of workshops and new production facilities" is expected to start next year.

An intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Tajikistan on the establishment of the industrial park in Dushanbe was signed in March 2025, during an official visit to Moscow by the President of the Republic, Emomali Rahmon. In October of the same year, the parties signed an investment agreement on the industrial park.