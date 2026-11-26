KEMEROVO, November 26. /TASS/. The establishment of data centers will enable Kuzbass to increase its power generation capacity by 10 gigawatts, regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk said, as quoted by the Kemerovo Region government’s press service.

It was previously reported that it would be expedient to build data centers for artificial intelligence in Siberian regions where available energy resources make it possible to establish new facilities. The Kuzbass authorities have already identified sites for data centers to be deployed following the introduction of innovative power plants featuring higher-efficiency generating units.

"The ultimate goal of the project is to increase margins. Establishing data centers at depleted open-pit coal mines will enable us to process our coal locally in Kuzbass. We can add another 10 gigawatts of power generation capacity by processing coal into electricity here rather than transporting it elsewhere, and then converting it into the next product, which is computing power," the regional governor explained.

Seredyuk previously reported that he was holding discussions with his deputies and relevant ministers on preparing new economic projects for the development of the Kemerovo Region. A working group has been established. Talks have been held with major IT companies, including Sber, TTK, and Yandex. Meetings with Rostelecom, the National Payment Card System (NSPK), and VK are also planned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed officials to draw up a program for building data centers in the country’s coal-producing regions, primarily Kuzbass and Yakutia. According to the coal industry development program through 2050, coal production in the Kemerovo Region will reach 204.5 mln metric tons by 2030. By 2050, the region will retain its leading position in terms of production volumes, with coal output reaching 232.3 mln metric tons. This will account for around 35.1% of Russia’s total coal production.