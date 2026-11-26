MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has delivered all GP-34 underbarrel grenade launchers to the government for 2026 as agreed, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has fulfilled its obligations under the 2026 government contract for the production of 40mm GP-34 underbarrel anti-personnel grenade launchers within the established timeframe," the press service said.

The company noted that all modern Kalashnikov assault rifles are equipped with the grenade launcher that is "actively used in the special military operation zone." "Last year, the company produced a record amount of this product," the press service emphasized.

The GP-34 grenade launcher is designed to engage enemy personnel and unarmored vehicles using high-explosive fragmentation and thermobaric rounds at ranges of up to 400 meters, as well as for carrying out special law enforcement tasks using non-lethal rounds, illumination rounds, and signal rounds such as the VOG-25. The grenade launcher can be used for flat or plunging fire. It is in service with the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.