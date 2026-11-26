TEHRAN, November 26. /TASS/. Proving to adversaries that sanctions and pressure on Iran are futile is currently more important than negotiating; however, Tehran has not abandoned the prospect of talks and continues to work in that direction, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"Negotiations are part of our work; we have not forgotten about them and continue to engage in them. Yet, under current circumstances, there is an even more important mission: to demonstrate to our enemies that the sanctions and pressure they exert on our country will be ineffective. The negotiation process has its own established mechanism and is conducted under the oversight of the Supreme National Security Council," he said in comments to the Iranian state broadcasting organization.

According to Araghchi, Iranian diplomats - especially those in neighboring countries - are working around the clock to meet the nation's needs and keep trade routes open.

"The goal is to let our enemies know that a blockade of Iran is impossible," he emphasized. Araghchi also noted that mediators from Qatar and Pakistan continue to relay ideas and proposals, which are currently being reviewed by Tehran.