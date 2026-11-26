BUENOS AIRES, November 27. /TASS/. Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov has arrived on Smolensk (Livingston) Island in Antarctica to spend his second summer season at a solo research station there, his son and expedition headquarters director Oskar Konyukhov has told reporters.

"Fyodor Konyukhov has returned to the Antarctic to continue scientific research at a solo research station, named Smolenskaya. The project is being carried out in order to preserve Russian-language place names in the Antarctic and serves as a yet another reminder to the international community of the Southern Continent’s discovery by Russian navigators Faddey Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev," he said.

As he did last year, the explorer will collect samples to research and analyze microplastic pollution in collaboration with the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Oscar Konyukhov added.

On November 20, Konyukhov and his initial support team landed on Smolensk Island and began assembling the solo station. It will comprise a 22-square-meter (237-square-foot) single-storey prefabricated storm-resistant living module designed by a Russian architectural firm based on experience from his previous Antarctic season.

"The module is engineered to withstand winds of 145 kmph (90 mph), which significantly increases comfort and safety for the station’s sole operator," the explorer’s son said.

During his previous Antarctic season, Konyukhov spent 111 days on Smolensk Island, conducting a series of scientific studies and experiments to measure microplastic levels in the coastal waters off the Antarctic Peninsula, and also recording seismic activity in the South Shetland Islands.