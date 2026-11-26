BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. Bulgaria will not contribute to funding military support for Ukraine but will continue providing humanitarian aid, Prime Minister Rumen Radev told reporters upon arriving at an emergency European Union summit.

He noted that the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary had "refused to act as guarantors for a loan to Ukraine." Radev said the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary had refused to provide financial assistance in both 2025 and 2026, even as before that two Bulgarian governments had agreed to support Ukraine financially. He added that Bulgaria had guaranteed two 45-billion-euro loans and continued to pay interest on them through the EU budget.

Radev highlighted that the EU was now considering a new 45-billion-euro loan for Ukraine for next year, split into 25 billion euros for military support and 20 billion euros in non-military budget assistance. Bulgaria was ready to contribute to the non-military portion, provided its aid was directed to areas with sizable Bulgarian communities.

The prime minister reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to the more than 300,000 Bulgarians living in Ukraine and opposed the European Commission’s proposed 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, including visa restrictions on Russian athletes. He said the measures would also affect sports-related tourism, recreation and cultural events, and criticized the politicization of sports and culture.