BEIJING, November 26. /TASS/. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will resolutely counter violations and provocations in the South China Sea, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Chen Xi said.

"China will continue to take necessary measures, resolutely counter violations and provocations, and firmly thwart any attempts to destabilize the situation in the South China Sea," he said at a briefing, commenting on a new defense agreement between the Philippines and Australia.

As the spokesman explained, "certain Filipino politicians," driven by personal interests, "are spreading false narratives about China" and provoking conflict. According to him, these individuals "are futilely attempting to enlist the support of external forces to strengthen their positions and destabilize the regional situation." "This only exacerbates tensions and undermines stability in the region," Chen Xi added.

The South China Sea should be a "sea of peace, friendship and cooperation," the spokesman said, adding that fomenting conflicts and provocations "is not what the people want." He stressed that countries outside the region must "strictly respect China’s sovereignty" and stop interfering in its affairs.

"China’s actions to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights are lawful and legitimate," he added.

Inter-army cooperation and regional situation

Earlier, the Philippines and Australia signed an agreement aimed at strengthening coordination and expanding military cooperation. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the agreement would strengthen Manila’s deterrence capabilities in the South China Sea.

Beijing has been engaged in disputes with several countries for decades over the ownership of certain areas in the South China Sea, where substantial hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf. These include the Xisha (Paracel) Islands, the Nansha (Spratly) Islands, and Huangyan Reef (Scarborough Shoal). The disputes involve Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.