MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. In Roscosmos' plan to deploy artificial intelligence in space, it sets out to digitize design processes employing AI, as well as to create cutting-edge AI-powered spacecraft and equipment, CEO Dmitry Bakanov told reporters.

"As you know, we have already deployed Sber’s GigaChat, an AI-powered assistant for cosmonauts, on the International Space Station (ISS). The second area [of AI application] is improving the accuracy of Earth remote sensing images, for example, converting an image with a resolution of one meter to 0.5 meters. And, of course, there’s the design aspect - this is our main task: to transition all design work to a digital format using artificial intelligence, and to create the most advanced technology based on it," he said.

Bakanov previously said that the rocket and space sector, like other industrial and economic sectors, is actively integrating neural networks into its operations. For example, the GigaChat neural network generated more than 350 reports based on voice recordings of cosmonaut experiments aboard the International Space Station.