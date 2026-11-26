MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Progress MS-36 cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan on November 24, has docked with a module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos reported.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle, carrying the Progress MS-36 ship, lifted off from Baikonur on Tuesday at 1:17 p.m. Moscow time (10:17 a.m. GMT) and placed the spacecraft into orbit at 1:27 p.m. Moscow time (10:27 a.m. GMT).

The resupply ship will deliver over 2.4 tons of cargo to the ISS, including 750 kg of fuel for replenishing the station, 51 kg of oxygen to restore the ISS atmosphere, 420 kg of drinking water, and 261 kg of food, including fresh produce, as well as 657 kg of equipment and supplies to support the station and the crew’s scientific activities, including those for the experiments "Challenge," "Teledroid," "Aseptic," "Cascade" and "Orbita-MG."

The Progress MS-36 spacecraft’s main cargo will be the Teledroid robot’s control system, which includes a torso-type manipulator with 30 degrees of freedom and two arms, external cameras and integration equipment. The robot is designed to work with standard space tools and is protected against vacuum, radiation and extreme temperature fluctuations. Its modular design also makes it easier to carry out repairs directly aboard the ISS.

Earlier, Andrey Vedernikov, head of the Space Food Department at the Research Institute of Food Concentrate Industry and Special Food Technology, told TASS that the Progress MS-36 would deliver to the orbiting outpost fresh fruit, canned goods, and freeze-dried meals, including dried venison, omelets, and yogurt.

About Teledroid experiment

The Teledroid, developed by the Scientific Production Association Android Technics, is designed to assist cosmonauts in carrying out tasks on the outer surface of the ISS. It will be able to execute commands in copy mode, reproducing the movements of a cosmonaut wearing an exoskeleton, as well as perform certain operations autonomously. The previous space "truck" transported equipment and supplies for the experiment.

The experiment is structured in three stages: controlling a virtual robot model, conducting tests with a robot inside a sealed compartment of the orbital station, and operating on the outside of the ISS, where a special table for experiments and an external camera for monitoring and control will be installed. The final phase will be followed by remote operation of the robot from inside the station and tests of its autonomous operation with equipment on the table including an electrical connector, a carabiner, hand tools and a tether.

Earlier, the project’s chief designer and Robotics Corporation Deputy CEO Yevgeny Dudorov told TASS that the Russian robot’s mission on the ISS is designed to include approximately 40 sessions: up to 20 sessions in a virtual simulator and up to 20 sessions working inside and outside the ISS modules. According to him, the technologies developed as part of the Teledroid project can be used both on the Russian Orbital Station (ROS, a planned national space station by Roscosmos designed to succeed Russia's role on the ISS), as well as on the Moon and other celestial bodies.