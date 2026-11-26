TEHRAN, November 26. /TASS/. Iran is ready to conduct a joint investigation with Kuwait into the drone attack on the emirate’s territory to establish its origin and identify those responsible, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, Araghchi categorically rejected accusations that an Iranian drone had attacked Kuwait and stressed that Iran had nothing to do with the incident. The minister also expressed regret over the casualties and damage.

Earlier on November 26, the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry reported "Iranian aggression," saying that "one of the vital facilities was attacked" and four people, including two Italians, were injured. Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi denied Tehran’s involvement and described the accusations as a cover for attempts by Israel and the United States to increase instability in the region.