TEHRAN, November 26. /TASS/. The attack on a vital facility in Kuwait might have been a false-flag operation likely carried out by Ukraine to show US President Donald Trump what it can do, Iranian political scientist and University of Tehran Professor Mohammad Marandi said.

"A lot of people in Iran believe that the attack on Kuwait was a false-flag operation, likely carried out by the Ukrainian regime, as its operatives are now present throughout the region, including in northern Iraq and Syria. Ukraine is seeking to demonstrate its capabilities to Trump," he wrote on X.

Earlier on November 26, the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry reported "Iranian aggression," saying that "one of the vital facilities was attacked" and four people, including two Italians, were injured. Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi denied Tehran’s involvement and described the accusations as a cover for attempts by Israel and the United States to increase instability in the region.