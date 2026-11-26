MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of preparing to turn her country into a logistics hub for supplying the Kiev regime.

At a briefing, Zakharova pointed to a defense industry bill that Moldova’s government published on November 24. The bill would regulate the production of weapons and ammunition in Moldova and give priority to drone technology and air defense systems.

"People in Moldova itself have pointed out that these initiatives are aimed directly at undermining the country’s security. Moldovans already understand what Sandu and company are really preparing their country for. They want to turn it into a logistics and manufacturing hub stripped of its sovereignty, supplying the Kiev regime," she pointed out.