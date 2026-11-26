YEREVAN, November 26. /TASS/. The Armenian people voted to join the EU, and their wishes, which are now written into the country's law, have to be respected, the South Caucasian nation’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"It's my position that the law cannot be repealed, and there are several reasons for this. First, the law was passed as part of a civil initiative, which means this was not a decision made by the government or a limited group of politicians. Second, we held elections at which the law and related discussions were on the agenda, and the majority of Armenian citizens voted in favor of the law," he told a briefing.

Armenia’s parliament passed a law on launching the process of the country’s accession to the European Union on March 26, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that EU integration would automatically end Armenia’s cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), depriving the country of related benefits. The leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan adopted a joint statement at an EAEU summit in Astana on May 29, expressing their shared position on the need for Armenia to hold a nationwide referendum on whether to join the EU or remain an EAEU member.

On October 20, the Russian cabinet published a joint report by the governments of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan titled "On the Possible Consequences of Suspending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, for Armenia." The document outlined how the suspension of Armenia's EAEU membership would affect its economy.