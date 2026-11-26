LONDON, November 26. /TASS/. An unidentified projectile struck a tanker as it was leaving the Strait of Hormuz off Oman, the Royal Navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported, citing local authorities.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 18NM east of Khasab, Oman. Local authorities have reported that an outbound tanker has been struck by an unknown projectile whilst transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the notice reads.

There were no reports of casualties. The notice did not identify the tanker or its port of registry.