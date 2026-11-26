MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gave a sarcastic "good morning" to Italians who have only now discovered the heinous nature of Ukraine's Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) website.

"It’s strange that they in Rome were surprised to learn that several Italian statesmen and politicians are, in fact, listed on the extremist resource ‘Mirotvorets.' Why are they only now taking notice? These Italian names have been there for a long time," she said at a briefing.

Zakharova pointed out that there was a public scandal in Rome after Italian MEPs from the Five Star Movement were put on the list. According to her, local media "were horrified" to learn that current Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was on the list.

"Good morning! - I want to say to all those who, after ten years of this website's operation, have somehow failed to notice or see the light," she added.

"I’m just wondering - is it only bad because of these Italian surnames being on the list, only that it lists people from Italy - is that the only bad thing from the perspective of Italian Prime Minister [Giorgia] Meloni?" Zakharova asked.

The diplomat mentioned that Salvini had been critical of providing aid to the Ukrainian government to the media as he called the practice of compiling such lists "Nazi.".