WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump hasn't given up hope that a Ukraine deal can get done soon, the American president said on his Truth Social network account on Thursday.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly. I really believe this is a strong possibility," Trump stated.

Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held their first trilateral meeting, during which the heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted a declaration on peace.