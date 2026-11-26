BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. The EU leaders have failed to agree on the union’s budget for 2028-2034 and will continue the negotiations in December, a European diplomatic source told journalists on the sidelines of the EU summit.

"The leaders did not reach an agreement on the budget," he said, noting that "this topic will be discussed at the EU summit in December."

"Separate consultations between the leaders will still take place on the sidelines of the summit" on various aspects of the budget, but "the positions of the parties remain far apart."