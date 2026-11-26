BRUSSELS, November 26. /TASS/. The United States has postponed the announcement of the results of its review of the US military presence in Europe, initially scheduled for December, until next year, the Brussels-based Rapporteur portal reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The review process, initiated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in June, was scheduled to last six months, with its findings due to be presented in December. Its goal is to reduce the US military presence in Europe and cut the amount of resources Washington could provide to its NATO allies in the event of a crisis.

This comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration urges its allies to assume greater responsibility for the conventional forces needed to defend the continent. At the same time, Washington is seeking to redirect resources to other regions, primarily the Asia-Pacific.