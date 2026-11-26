PYONGYANG, November 26. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has conveyed his best wishes to the Russian people, Alexander Kozlov, Russia’s natural resources and ecology minister and co-chair of the Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission, told reporters.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un asked me to convey wishes of health and success to the entire Russian people. He believes in us, in victory and wishes all the very best to our people, as a true friend and comrade," Kozlov said, when asked what he discussed with the North Korean leader behind closed doors during the Pyongyang meetings of the Russian-North Korean Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The commission’s 13th meeting is being held in Pyongyang on November 25-27.