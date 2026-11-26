BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has spoken out against the geographical expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Baltic region.

"I strongly caution against expanding this conflict geographically as well," Wadephul said at a news conference with his Romanian counterpart, Dan Neculaescu, in Berlin. He said that despite Berlin’s support for Kiev, he "cannot support the expansion of the conflict."

"We must contain this conflict. We must avoid any escalation. We must also prevent threats to shipping and the environment in the Baltic Sea region. That is why we are currently holding very close talks on this issue," the German foreign minister said.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s northwestern Leningrad Region, wrote on the Max social media platform on November 21 that a cargo vessel en route to Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost exclave, had been attacked by drones in international waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border. The crew members were evacuated, and the vessel, named Sparta II, was towed to St. Petersburg. Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said following the attack that Ukraine must act "within the rules of international law" in the conflict with Russia, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned of the danger of letting the Ukraine conflict spill out into the Baltic region.