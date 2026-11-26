MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The international artificial intelligence (AI) conference AI Journey has opened in Moscow with support from Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and will continue through November 28, the bank’s press service said.

"AI Journey, an international artificial intelligence conference, has opened in Moscow and will run through November 28. Sberbank is organizing it with support from the Alliance in the Field of Artificial Intelligence. More than 30 international AI experts will deliver presentations at AI Journey 2026, including specialists from China, India, Brazil, Serbia, Kenya, Kazakhstan and Egypt," the statement said.

The first day, held online, will focus on how AI is transforming everyday life, work, education and the creative industries. Participants will discuss which tasks can already be delegated to AI agents and which decisions must remain in human hands. The program will end with a plenary session featuring Sberbank President and Chairman of the Executive Board German Gref, followed by a discussion with young AI specialists titled "The Future World in the Age of AI."

On November 27, the conference will host the 2026 BRICS+ AI Business Forum and a session of the Alliance in the Field of Neural Networks. New AI products and cases of their application in businesses will be presented on the main stage. The final day will be devoted to fundamental research, generative models and robotics. A Chinese expert will discuss the use of humanoid robots in manufacturing, logistics and urban environments.