Russia calls for new conclusion on Douma incident — envoy

"You know, this story with a very murky official report by the OPCW looks like a festering sore, to be honest. We cannot move forward until we eliminate it," Shulgin said.

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 21. /TASS/. Russia calls for holding a briefing under the auspices of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in order to coordinate a consensus conclusion on the incident in Syria's Douma, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told an informal session of the UN Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

"What kind of trust to the Technical Secretariat and between member states can we talk about then?" Shulgin wondered. "In this regard, we once again propose to resolve the conflict situation that emerged by holding a briefing under the OPCW roof and maybe with participation of all interested countries, to hear all experts of the FFM [Fact-Finding Mission] who worked on the incident in Douma, so we can finally make a consensus conclusion on this resonant incident in the Syrian city," he noted.

"This should be done at any cost, imperatively. A mistake about Douma or possibly other incidents may have extremely serious consequences for stability and security in the whole world," the diplomat stressed.

Shulgin said that Russia is not trying to provoke a confrontation in the OPCW. "In fact, the US and their usual support group are operating the categories of confrontation," he said.

"When it comes to trust for the Technical Secretariat [of the OPCW], more and more new questions emerge," Shulgin continued. "From the materials published on the WikiLeaks portal at the end of 2019, we see that not one-two, but many more people did not agree with the official conclusion made by the FFM [Fact-Finding Mission]. We were always told that there were only a couple of those who disagreed while others nearly unanimously supported the mission's findings," he added.

"It became clear to many in the OPCW that FFM's methods need to be brought in line with the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention]: always go to locations of suspected chemical weapons use, collect samples and other evidence, strictly follow the basic rule of ensuring the chain of preserving the collected materials, guarantee the geographically balanced composition of the mission, without domination of experts from countries allied with Washington," the diplomat said. "However, it is unfortunate that all these logical suggestions based on common sense face categorical refusal from the group of Western states led by the US," he added.

"Any remarks on the mission's work are immediately painted by our US and British colleagues as slander against dedicated professionals from the FFM and personally Director-General Fernando Arias," the diplomat stressed. "Under the same pretext, any proposals by many countries to improve FFM's methods are refused," he added.