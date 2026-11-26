VIENNA, November 27. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine about a cessation of hostilities around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following a yet another power outage, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"Once again we are faced with a loss of offsite power at the ZNPP. Its continued reliance on a single power line, together with the plant’s location on the front line of an active warzone, results in an extremely precarious offsite power connection," he said.

"I call on both sides to work constructively with the IAEA to cease military activity against electrical infrastructure, facilitate repair of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line and re-establish an offsite power connection to the ZNPP," the official added.

On Wednesday morning, the IAEA reported that the ZNPP had completely lost its external power supply for the 28th time since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and switched to emergency diesel generators.