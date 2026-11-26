MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. NATO views the Arctic zone as a potential theater of military operations and is practicing the use of weapons, including nuclear weapons, in northern conditions, according to an Arctic development strategy approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"NATO regards the Arctic as one of the potential theaters of military operations and is practicing the use of armed forces in Arctic conditions, including the possibility of using nuclear weapons," the document says. "To enhance NATO’s ability to demonstrate its strength in the Arctic region, the bloc’s command and control system is being improved, infrastructure projects are being implemented, measures are being taken to introduce unmanned systems, new space, cyber, and reconnaissance tools, and NATO forces are being deployed in greater numbers in the north near the state border of the Russian Federation."

It says that new NATO members - Finland and Sweden - are actively involved in tackling these tasks.

"The United Kingdom is showing heightened interest in increasing the bloc’s military presence and militarizing the Arctic," the strategy states.