ASTRAKHAN, November 27. /TASS/. The government of the Republic of Yemen has no plans of leaving Aden over military actions by Ansar Allah (Houthi movement), Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Saleh al-Wahishi has told reporters.

"Despite this [clashes with Houthis near Aden, Yemen’s temporary capital], our government remains resolute that it is in its legitimate capital, determined not to leave it, and committed to defeating hostile forces, thanks to our people and our armed forces, and the Saudi-led Arab coalition led by the King of Saudi Arabia, who supports our government," al-Wahishi said.

The armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. In July 2026, the rebels said they were imposing a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacked several Saudi-owned oil tankers. On November 17, the Houthis reported new strikes by the Arab coalition on Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which is controlled by Ansar Allah. In response, the rebels once again declared Saudi airspace a combat zone and urged civilians to stay away from Saudi airports and facilities belonging to the national oil company Saudi Aramco.