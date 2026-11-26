MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s unique position in the Arctic makes its participation essential to solving the region’s problems, according to the new Arctic development strategy approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia occupies a unique geopolitical position in the Arctic. No problem facing the Arctic today can be effectively resolved without Russia’s participation and support. Nearly half the land and waters within the Arctic Circle belong to Russia, as does at least 80% of the continental shelf surrounding the Arctic Basin," the document states.

According to the strategy, Russia has a unique body of scientific data on the Arctic and more experience developing the region than any other country. It identifies Russia as the only country with a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet and the capacity to provide safe passage along the shortest Arctic sea routes between continents.

"For Russia, the Arctic is a reserve of geographic space, a potential source of vital natural resources, a spur to scientific and technological progress and a place where the younger generation can put its talents to work," the strategy notes.