DONETSK, November 27. /TASS/. Four civilians were killed and six wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the DPR Department for Documenting Ukraine’s War Crimes said early on Friday.

"Four people were killed and six more civilians, including two children, were wounded in drone attacks carried out by Ukrainian armed groups," the office said.

"Two people were killed during an attack on a car in Gorlovka, their identities are being established," the report reads. "In the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, a woman born in 1997 was killed in another drone attack on a vehicle. During another attack in the same district, a man born in 1985 was killed in an open area."

In all, five residential buildings, five civil infrastructure sites, a passenger bus, special and construction equipment, as well as cars and trucks were reported to have been damaged by Ukrainian drones in Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Mariupol, Khartsyzsk, Torez and other populated areas.