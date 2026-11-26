MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Cooperation in advanced technologies will become the main focus of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at Sberbank’s international AI Journey 2026 conference.

"I am convinced that cooperation in advanced technologies will become the main focus of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership," he said.

"By joining forces, our countries can successfully address the challenges of the new technological era and make a substantial contribution to shaping a progressive way of life," Tokayev added.

Tokayev also called on Kazakh participants in the conference to work together with their Russian partners to advance AI development. "Therefore, addressing those who have come from Kazakhstan, I would like to <...> offer some sound advice: you need to work together with your Russian friends, partners, and colleagues, moving forward together, hand in hand," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president described the development of artificial intelligence as an irreversible process. "A new stage is now beginning - a stage of competition between countries, companies, and individuals," he noted.

Russia and Kazakhstan could establish a full-fledged digital transport corridor and become "trendsetters" in this field, he said.

"This could involve establishing a full-fledged digital transport corridor between Kazakhstan and Russia. Today, a vision of future cooperation in freight transportation between the two countries was presented at the exhibition stand," he said.

"We could become trendsetters for the entire transport and logistics sector, given the undeniable advantages afforded by nature itself," Tokayev added.

He noted Russia’s achievements in artificial intelligence development amid extremely challenging geopolitical conditions are evident. "I wholeheartedly thank the President of the Russian Federation, esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, for inviting me to the international AI Journey conference, which has been brilliantly organized and features top-level specialists in artificial intelligence," Tokayev said at Sberbank’s international AI Journey 2026 conference.

He noted that there was no need to elaborate on the enormous significance of the forum because "this is an obvious fact." "Moreover, this is a natural development given Russia’s evident achievements in artificial intelligence development amid extremely challenging geopolitical conditions," the Kazakh president emphasized.