BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. Three European Union member countries did not support additional EU financial aid for Ukraine in 2027, worth 45 billion euro, so the issue is postponed until December, European Council President Antonio Costa said at the final press conference.

"We discussed also the Commission proposal for an additional loan to Ukraine. 24 member states supported the proposal. One of them, Bulgaria, will participate only on the non-military component with a focus on regions with its national minority," Costa said. "We will revert to this question in December."

Therefore, the position of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, who earlier said they would not support the initiative, remained unchanged.