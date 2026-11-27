WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump assured that at this point the United States is producing more military equipment and ammunition than ever before.

"There has never been a time when the United States has produced more Military Equipment or Munitions than now. Our ‘cupboard’ will soon be full and, when it is, our Allies and Partners throughout the World will be benefitting greatly," Trump wrote on Truth Social without providing any specific production figures.

Commenting on his Wednesday’s meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump added: "I briefed NATO on the tremendous progress our Defense Companies are making on more than 20 new facilities currently under construction."

"The focus of these Companies is the building of Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and many new Weapons, both Offensive and Defensive, that have not yet been viewed by the Public, or other Countries," the US president wrote.

Earlier this month, Trump said defense companies have been building more than 22 plants in order to boost production of US weaponry, including Patriot and THAAD air defense systems, and Tomahawk cruise missiles.