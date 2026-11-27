BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said European Union leaders have so far failed to reach any agreement on funding aid to Ukraine from the union’s budget.

"There is still no agreement. However, there are signs that some of those who have so far shown some reluctance regarding financial aid to Ukraine from the EU budget have ideas on how it could be distributed, while also taking domestic political needs into account," Merz told reporters following EU summit, when asked about prospects of approving the aid package.

At the same time, the chancellor emphasized that his own stance remains unchanged, and that aid to Ukraine needs to be funded by the entire community. In his words, discussions on the subject will continue during the final round of negotiations.

Commenting on security guarantees for Kiev and the US military’s possible involvement, the chancellor said that it was too early to speak about concrete details. However, he continued, Europe and the United States have already agreed in principle that long-term security guarantees need to be provided to Ukraine when the hostilities cease and a peace agreement is signed.

Earlier, Merz announced that during their talks in Brussels, leaders of the European Union were unable to come to terms regarding parameters of the union’s next seven-year budget but still expect to have it approved by the end of the year. The negotiations will continue on December 17.