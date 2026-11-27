NEW YORK, November 27. /TASS/. US tech billionaire Elon Musk has pledged to gift one share of his aerospace company SpaceX to every child in the United States each year.

"I will be donating another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year," he wrote on X.

Earlier, the entrepreneur said that every child in the United States will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from him personally. Later he explained that every US child will get one share as early as in December.

According to CNBC, Musk holds roughly 4.8 billion SpaceX shares, while the country had 72 million children under the age of 18 as of July 1, 2025.