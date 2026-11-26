NEW DELHI, November 26. /TASS/. Nepal is moving to officially declare dead the 4,000 people, including 623 foreigners, who were reported missing after the floods that hit the country in late August, AFP news agency quoted Ram Bahadur, a representative of the local disaster management authority as saying.

Authorities are cross-checking their information now in a last due diligence effort.

"We have started the process to declare the missing dead by verifying their details," Bahadur told the agency.

AFP said that Nepal is preparing to take this step after a new law was passed which reduced the waiting period before declaring those missing after natural disasters deceased from 12 years to six weeks.

In October, Reuters said Nepal had ended its search for victims and the missing in the floods.

A high-altitude glacier on the Nepal-China border collapsed on August 26, unleashing a torrent of water, ice, rock and debris. The mass of rock and debris moved at a great speed along the riverbed for more than 70 km, destroying settlements and flooding a large area. 1,455 people died, while only 112 bodies were returned to their families. Another 5,285 people are missing, including 589 foreign tourists, among them 11 Russians. 13,795 people were rescued in the flood zone.