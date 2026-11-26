MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The fulfillment of prophecies about the Apocalypse seems closer than ever amid the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said.

"Others fear that, having concentrated control over all life-support processes in its hands through an army of robots, artificial intelligence might decide that humans are actually a redundant link in this production chain. What fate then awaits humanity? The fulfillment of the prophecies of the Apocalypse seems closer than ever," he said at the plenary session of the 28th World Russian People's Council.

Some people already perceive AI advice as objective truth, the Patriarch said. He also questioned whether the prospect of development at the cost of losing the ability to make independent decisions could benefit humanity.