MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Five Russian films will be screened at the first Russian Film Festival in the Slovak city of Nitra, taking place from November 26 to 29, the press service of Russia’s state film promotion agency Roskino told TASS.

"From November 26 to 29, 2026, the Slovak city of Nitra will host the Russian Film Festival for the first time ever. At Mlyny Cinemas, viewers will watch five contemporary Russian films, covering various genres, from historical war dramas and adventure detectives to family fantasy films and documentaries. The festival’s main attraction will be a creative meeting with Russian actor Yefim Petrunin, who will present the opening film "August" and answer viewers’ questions," the statement said.

The program also features the historical detective film "Red Silk" (2025) by Andrey Volgin, the sports drama "First on Olympus" (2025) by Artyom Mikhalkov, the family fantasy film "The Last Warrior: Kolobok" (2026) by Anton Maslov and the documentary about Kamchatka’s nature "The Fiery Fox" (2023) by Dmitry Shpilenok.

The festival is being held by Roskino with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry and the participation of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia and the Russian House in Bratislava. Film screenings will be held at Mlyny Cinemas.

"Russia and Slovakia share a long tradition of cultural interaction, and we are pleased to carry it on through the art of cinema. It is important to us that international viewers can get to know contemporary Russian films and discover new stories. We have prepared a diverse program that brings together films about historical memory, outstanding achievements, family values and the beauty of Russia’s nature. Nitra is known for its open-minded viewers, who are always ready for dialogue and eager to discover new films. I am confident that the festival will leave Slovak viewers with unforgettable impressions and will mark another step forward in strengthening cultural ties between our countries," Roskino CEO Elza Antonova said as quoted by the press service.