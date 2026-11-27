BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. European Union member states have failed to reach an agreement on any of the three key elements of the EU’s 2028-2034 budget, European Council President Antonio Costa said at a closing news conference following the EU summit.

"We did not reach an agreement. Regarding the global volume of the budget, some member states asked for further reductions. Most opposed to further cuts and some even proposed to revert some cuts," he told reporters.

"Regarding the distribution between the different priorities, a large majority of member states asked not to compress funding for agriculture [on which the European Commission insists]," Costa continued.

"Finally, on new own resources, we will continue to work [in December]," Costa added.