MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. Organizing another summit among Russia, the US, and China after the upcoming meeting in Shenzhen would not pose significant challenges, provided the leaders recognize its potential value, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference following the 21st East Asia Summit.

"When it comes to the possibility of making these meetings a regular occurrence, I won’t venture to speculate," he remarked. "However, if the three leaders deem it beneficial, reconvening would certainly be easy." His comments came in response to inquiries about establishing a permanent arrangement for meetings among the leaders of the three nations.

At the same time, Lavrov described the process of determining the agenda for such meetings - as well as their desired outcomes - as a "closed-door affair."

A trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. As Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted, this will be the first time the three leaders have engaged in such a format.