MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Serbia sees significant opportunities to build closer ties with BRICS, said Nenad Popovic, a Serbian minister without portfolio and president of the Serbian People’s Party.

"BRICS, which brings together countries with vast economic, industrial, financial and technological potential, is particularly important to building a multipolar world. Serbia sees considerable scope to expand cooperation with BRICS countries," he said at the General Assembly of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism, "For the Freedom of Nations!"

"The concept of the Greater Eurasian Partnership also has an important role to play in shaping a new multipolar world order," he added.

The movement’s general assembly is taking place in Moscow. The United Russia party is the event’s organizer. It has drawn representatives from more than 70 countries across Africa, Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe, as well as representatives of the United Nations and the African Union.