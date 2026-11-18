PARIS, November 18. /TASS/. European countries send billions of dollars of financial aid to Ukraine, but these funds don't reach their intended destination, instead falling into the hands of corrupt officials, Florian Philippot, candidate for the French presidency in the 2027 elections and leader of the Patriots party, said.

"That's where our money, intended for Ukraine, goes! On Monday, November 9, the French authorities seized a $40 million Paris mansion belonging to Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Zhevago," he wrote on X. "Ukraine is literally flooded with our billions, this money circulates in corrupt circles, both there and here. No more euros for Ukraine, no more weapons, and bring our soldiers home."

Kiev's Western partners have repeatedly pointed to rampant corruption in Ukraine and demanded real action to combat these crimes. The country has repeatedly conducted journalistic investigations into corruption in defense procurement, development and production of weapons. The State Audit Service acknowledged that many officials perceived the conflict as a way for a select few to get rich at the expense of the state.

On Tuesday, Philippot's party launched a petition against the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine. It believes that the authorities did not inform the people in advance about sending the country's troops to Ukraine. The petition notes that the government violated article 35 of the constitution, which obliges it to notify parliament of such an operation no later than three days after it begins.

Earlier, RFI radio station quoted sources as saying that French military personnel have been secretly operating on the territory of Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, being engaged in the training of Ukrainian soldiers and the maintenance of military equipment. Minister Delegate to the Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo confirmed the presence of active French military personnel in Ukraine, but added that they allegedly did not participate in hostilities on the side of Kiev.

The Russian embassy in France told TASS that Paris had effectively entered the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime.